Most of North Carolina under Level 2 severe weather risk on Sunday; some counties reaching Level 3

For most of Sunday, North Carolina will be placed under a Level 2 out of 5 risk of severe weather, with some counties near the eastern North Carolina-Virginia borderline reaching up to a Level 3. Most of that weather starting around mid-day if not 5 p.m.
Another round of severe weather arrives tomorrow. Main threat is damaging winds but large hail & an isolated tornado or two are also possible. There will be a few showers/storms in the morning, but severe storms will be here from 2-7pm. Check with @StewartABC11 Sun AM for updates pic.twitter.com/Ks2ZkAdUZm— Robert Johnson (@RobJohnsonABC11) March 28, 2021
The main threats for North Carolina being straight-line winds and hail.
What are straight-line winds and how do they form
Be sure to stay weather aware this weekend by checking in on ABC11.
From around 4:40 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. tornado warnings were in effect for many central North Carolina counties including: Wake, Johnston, Wilson, Wayne, Nash, Lee, Harnett and Moore counties. If you weren't in a county affected by the Tornado Warnings, you were at least under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 8 p.m.
The storm leaving behind downed trees, golf ball-sized hail and nearly 800 people without power in central North Carolina as of 10:30 p.m., according to Duke Energy.
If you can tough out the severe weather of the weekend, Meteorologist Robert Johnson said you can expect sunshine to kick off your week until Wednesday.