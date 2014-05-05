Mostly Cloudy and Cool Today

5am Zeta Update - Zeta is almost a hurricane this morning. It will make landfall near southeast Louisiana Wednesday afternoon. The remnants of Zeta will bring us more rain here in central North Carolina Thursday. pic.twitter.com/oLgdXaBZkZ — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) October 26, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's going to be a cloudy and cool Monday. Highs will reach the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon.We'll start to see more sunshine Tuesday, and that will warm us up to the mid 70s. Nice weather continues Wednesday.Meanwhile, Zeta will make landfall in southeast Louisiana Wednesday afternoon. It will race northeast and it could move across the Appalachians as a tropical storm. Moisture from Zeta will bring us rain in Central North Carolina Thursday. Rainfall totals will be highest west of the Triangle. About 1-1.25 inches of rain could fall. That Sandhills will pick up closer to .25-.50 inch of rain.A cold front will push across the state Friday bringing more rain during the morning. Highs behind that front will drop to the mid 60s.High pressure will usher in cool and dry weather just in time for Halloween. Highs will reach the 60s Saturday, and temperatures during trick-or-treating time will drop to the 50s. Cool weather sticks around Sunday.Have a great Monday!-Brittany Bell