Mostly Cloudy & Cooler

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some clouds started to move into the region for a time yesterday afternoon and evening, but retreated eastward again overnight.Current satellite shows the clouds returning now, thanks to strengthening and deepening easterly flow. There has been just enough of a breeze overnight to keep temperatures on the mild side, so we will start the day in the upper 40s. However, as the clouds settle in over the region, the east-to-northeast flow will bring in cooler air. Instead of being near 70 like we were yesterday, temperatures will only get back into the low 60s. Rain will stay away from the area, aside from the chance of a sprinkle or two this afternoon as we continue to moisten up, especially east of I-95. This may be helped along by a spoke of upper-level energy brushing the area from the northwest, providing just enough lift for that chance.The GFS model has come on board with the NAM and the European in keeping the low east of South Carolina today, then up through eastern North Carolina later tonight into tomorrow. This will keep the easterly flow in place, so the cloud pattern will linger at least into tomorrow morning, along with the chance for spotty light rain and drizzle.Rainfall totals will be less than a tenth of an inch. As the low lifts to the northeast tomorrow afternoon, the flow should spin around to the west and dry things out, though it will stay rather cloudy. We begin to see some breaks in the clouds toward sunset, but that is more likely overnight.Once we get behind this weak coastal low, our surface flow will be taken over by high pressure over the southwestern Atlantic. The southwest flow around that high and ahead of the next front will boost the warmth Thursday into Friday. Thursday will be dry with some sunshine, then the front is slated to come across the area on Friday with a scattered to broken line of showers/thunderstorms. The GFS again has come around to the European's way of thinking on this event, which doesn't look to be a big rain event with the upper-level energy tracking northeastward well to our north. Only a couple of hours of showers/thunder at most on Friday, with some breaks of sun and highs near 80 the rest of the day.We do end up with this front stalling out to the south for Saturday, and will have to watch the next upper-level energy that could act upon the front. That could mean some showers Saturday night, then low pressure associated with that upper-level energy will have a trailing cold front that comes across our area on Sunday. The long-range models have come into better agreement on the way this will pan out, and we could end up with a soaking rain for a time as this works through.High pressure returns behind the front with nice weather for the start of next week.Have a great Tuesday!Big Weather