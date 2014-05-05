Weather

Mostly Cloudy & Cooler Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a chilly breeze from the northeast. Expect overnight lows in the 40s.

Area of low pressure that is currently to our south with hug our coast tomorrow. That low pressure system will pull in moisture off the Atlantic and bring mostly cloudy conditions tomorrow along with a few showers late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. As the low departs Wednesday afternoon, skies will brighten and temperatures will soar to near 70 in the Triangle.

Thursday will be very warm with more clouds than sunshine, though dry, with highs in the mid 70s.

A few showers will arrive Friday. One or two thunderstorms are possible. It will be very warm with highs near 80 degrees.

The first half of the weekend will be mostly sunny and warm as highs rise into the mid 70s. The warm air sticks around for Sunday but showers will make a comeback.

Then cooler, drier air spills into the Carolinas by Monday.

Be Well & Stay Safe,
Robert Johnson

