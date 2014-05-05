Mostly Cloudy Tonight, Patchy Fog Late

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the low to mid 60s. Expect a spotty shower or isolated storm along and east of I-95. By late tonight, patchy fog will develop (similar to this morning).Tomorrow morning starts off foggy and warm with temperature in the low 60s before we see a mixture of sun and clouds. By tomorrow afternoon, it'll be mostly sunny with highs around 80. A cold front moves through on Tuesday and high pressure builds in behind the front. That will allow for slightly cooler and drier air to filter into the Carolinas for Wednesday and Thursday.On Friday, another cold front passes through the Carolinas but this time the cold front will bring a few showers with it.And just in time for the weekend, we get a big dip in the jet stream and highs for the weekend will not go above the mid 60s. We may even wake up to morning lows on Sunday with temperatures in the mid 30s!Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson