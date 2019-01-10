Winter made a big comeback today with gusty northwest winds bringing down some cold Canadian air. Tonight the winds will diminish a bit and temperatures will drop into the low and mid 20s. High pressure will keep the region dry and sunny tomorrow, although temperatures will remain below average with highs in the low and mid 40s.A storm system will bring rain into the region Saturday evening and Sunday. Around the Triangle, a light wintry mix is possible briefly before changing to rain overnight, At this point, it doesn't appear enough to cause any travel issues. Near the Virginia border. the wintry mix will last a little longer. A light accumulation of snow, sleet and freezing rain could cause some icy spots before the changeover to rain Sunday morning.Sunday will be a cold and wet day with the rain diminishing to patchy light rain and drizzle. Highs will only be in the upper 30s and low 40s. As the storm moves away Monday, colder air will filter back into the region and a few snow showers are possible from the Triangle northward, but it doesn't appear there will be any travel issues.Have a great evening,Chris