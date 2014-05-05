Weather

Mostly Sunny & Warm Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Today will be mostly sunny, warm and muggy with highs in the upper 80s in the Triangle and low 90s in the Sandhills.
A cold front will move through the region today and will bring a slight chance of a shower or storm for parts of the Coastal Plain but most areas will go rain free.
The next three days will be filled with plenty of sunshine, low humidity and highs in the 80s.
Our next best chance for rain returns the following weekend.

Tropics
Tropical Storm Bill is more than 300 miles away from our coast and it is quickly moving away from land. It is no threat to North Carolina.

In addition, an area of low pressure in the Bay of Campeche has a 70% chance of becoming a tropical depression within the next 5 days. It will inch toward Texas/Louisiana later this week.
A third area of low pressure off the coast of Africa has a 20% chance of becoming a tropical depression within the next 5 days.

Have a great day!
Robert Johnson
