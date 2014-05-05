Mostly Sunny & Warm Tomorrow

Weather

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight we will transition from partly cloudy to clear with temperatures falling into the low 50s. There will be a few showers this evening East of the I-95 corridor, but most of the showers will reside in eastern North Carolina and along the coast.
The next two days will be filled with plenty of sunshine and warmth.

Our next round of showers and thunderstorms will arrive late Wednesday and will persist into the overnight hours.
Pleasant weather returns Thursday through Friday. Then next weekend will feature partly sunny conditions with a few showers and isolated PM storms.

Have a great week!

Robert Johnson
