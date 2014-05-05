Weather

Mostly Sunny, Low 80s Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a pleasant sunny day, we will have a mostly clear night with overnight lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Tomorrow will be even warmer than today. Expect highs to be in the upper 70s to low 80s under a mostly sunny sky.

The warm up will continue as temperatures inch toward 90 degrees for both Wednesday and Thursday. By Friday evening/night, a few showers/storms will make their way into central NC. However, all the rain will be done before the weekend begins. Temperatures will be in the 70s this weekend and there will be plenty of sunshine.
Be Well & Stay Safe,

Robert Johnson

