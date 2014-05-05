Weather

Mostly Sunny, Low Humidity Today

Weather Forecast for June 15, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Today will be mostly sunny and warm with low humidity. Highs will be in the mid 80s in the Triangle, upper 80s in the Sandhills.
Tonight will be clear and comfortable with lows in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Low humidity continues tomorrow. Temperatures climb near 90 on Friday. Then our next best chance for showers and storms arrive Sunday and Monday due to tropical moisture that is current in the Bay of Campeche.
Enjoy the sunshine!

Robert Johnson
