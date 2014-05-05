Mostly Sunny, Very Warm Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- High pressure will continue to dominate our weather pattern and will continue to provide sinking air, leading to dry conditions through the weekend.Tonight will be mostly clear and pleasant with lows in the 50s. Tomorrow will be even warmer than today with highs in the upper 80s in the Triangle under a mostly sunny sky.Highs will continue to land in the 80s on Friday. Then highs will reach near 90 on Saturday before skyrocketing into the 90s on Sunday.The only slight chance for a shower arrives late day Monday.Stay Cool,Robert Johnson