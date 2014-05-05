Weather

Mostly Sunny, Very Warm Tomorrow

EMBED <>More Videos

Afternoon weather forecast for May 19. 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- High pressure will continue to dominate our weather pattern and will continue to provide sinking air, leading to dry conditions through the weekend.
Tonight will be mostly clear and pleasant with lows in the 50s. Tomorrow will be even warmer than today with highs in the upper 80s in the Triangle under a mostly sunny sky.

Highs will continue to land in the 80s on Friday. Then highs will reach near 90 on Saturday before skyrocketing into the 90s on Sunday.

The only slight chance for a shower arrives late day Monday.
Stay Cool,

Robert Johnson
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh housing inventory down 55%, Zillow report says
National Hurricane Center already watching a potential storm
Cooper unveils recommendations for NC's American Rescue Plan funds
NC at risk for future fuel, natural gas disruptions, experts say
3 deputies return to work after DA's decision in Andrew Brown case
Walgreens joins stores allowing fully vaccinated customers to drop masks
US Education Secretary to tour Cary pre-K center with Gov. Cooper
Show More
New athletics director is first Black woman to hold post at Duke
5 Fayetteville Gold Star families get mortgage paid off
Florida girl, 11, fights off attempted kidnapping
New selfie museum opens in Durham near Streets of Southpoint
LATEST: 47% of NC adults fully vaccinated against COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News