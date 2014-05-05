Mostly Sunny, Warm & Muggy Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be partly cloudy and muggy with an isolated shower or storm. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. There is a level 1/5 risk of severe weather for central NC. If a storm turns severe, the main threat is a damaging wind gust.Tomorrow will be bright and mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Slightly cooler and less humid air arrives Wednesday. Temperatures will remain in the 80s throughout the week. Rain chances re-emerge by the weekend.Tropical Depression #2 is spinning off the NC coast. It may become Tropical Storm Bill tonight or tomorrow. It will continue to move northeast, away from land. It will be no threat to the United States.In addition, an area of low pressure in the Bay of Campeche has a 70% chance of becoming a tropical depression within the next 5 days. It will inch toward Texas/Louisiana later this week.A third area of low pressure off the coast of Africa has a 20% chance of becoming a tropical depression within the next 5 days.Have a great week!Robert Johnson