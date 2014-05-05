Weather

Mostly Sunny, Warmer for Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was a cool and breezy start to the first day of fall and tonight will be another cool one. Our average low for this time of the year in Raleigh is 59 degrees, however temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler than average tonight.
Due to persist high pressure, tomorrow will be another mostly sunny day and slightly warmer than today with temperatures in the upper 70s/low 80s.

By Thursday, moisture from tropical storm Beta and a trough (large area of a low pressure), will bring plenty of clouds to central North Carolina. By Friday, we'll see scattered showers from Beta and the trough. Friday will also be a cool day with highs only reaching into the upper 60s/low 70s.
Our weather will remain unsettled Saturday-Monday as a cold front brings some added moisture in the form of clouds and multiple opportunities for rain.

We'll begin to dry out by Tuesday under a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Happy First Day of Fall!
Robert Johnson

