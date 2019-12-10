Weather

Rain Tonight

Periods of rain tonight with lows falling to the upper 30s around the Triangle....rain could hang around until 7-9am tomorrow, then clouds breaking and some sunshine to help dry things out but nothing like temperatures today...highs in the mid to upper 40s instead of mid 70s!
Staying cold Thursday with highs in the mid 40. We'll see sunshine with some highs clouds increasing late in the day.

Friday looks wet with rain most of the day...if it's fast enough could start as some freezing rain, but all models slowing the timing so that's good news. Rain could linger until midday Saturday, then Sunday looks dry, sunny and seasonable. More rain Tuesday.

Have a evening!
Steve Stewart



