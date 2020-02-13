Much cooler and breezy today

With the passage of a cold front yesterday, we're in for a much cooler day for today as high temperatures struggle to make it back up to 60 by this afternoon.This should set the stage for a relatively quiet end to the week and start to the weekend as high pressure arrives from the mid-Mississippi River Valley. As high pressure settles in over central North Carolina tonight readings will drop into the low to mid-30s. Some of the normally colder places in the countryside away from the urban influence might drop down close to the freezing mark. So, any vegetables and plants sensitive to very cold temperatures should be covered.With high-pressure overhead there will be little or no wind tomorrow and readings should end up warming a few degrees higher compared to today. A potent upper-level low that has been hanging across southern California most of this past week will move out over the Rockies this weekend helping to drive a surface low across the central Plains. The weather looks dry and cool for Sunday morning with maybe some sunshine early in the day. But clouds will increase by midday.Those clouds will lower and thicken Sunday afternoon as a warm front approaches the region from the south. Moisture will be increasing from the south and west, and rain should spread out across the Carolinas during the afternoon and at night. There should also be embedded thunderstorms, any of which can be strong to possibly severe with gusty winds, hail and heavy rainfall. A few strong storms may linger early in the day on Monday, but the overall trend will be for drier air to return during the midday Monday into the afternoon.Another flow of much cooler than normal air will follow for Monday night and Tuesday. A storm system forming near or along the Carolina coast during Tuesday night and Wednesday of next week could lead to more clouds and even some chance for rain Wednesday perhaps into Thursday of next week.Have a great day!Steve Stewart