Showers End Tonight

A cold front is moving across the region with showers and some hit and miss thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. The front should reach the I-95 Corridor by later this evening, and showers and storms will end by 9 or 10 pm.The cold front will move further east and away from the region the rest of tonight. Drier and cooler air will move in and continue to dominate the local weather during the upcoming weekend. Lows tonight will be in the mid and upper 40s.Tomorrow will be a cool but dry day with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s north to low 60s south. The weather should be great for all of the St. Patrick's Day Festivities in downtown Raleigh. Sunday will also be dry and cool with highs in the 50s after lows in the 30s.Much of next week looks dry but cool with temperatures running below average. There will be a few mornings at or below freezing, so don't plant anything outdoors just yet.Have a great weekend,Chris