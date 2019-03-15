Weather

Showers End Tonight

EMBED <>More Videos

A cold front is moving across the region with showers and some hit and miss thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. The front should reach the I-95 Corridor by later this evening, and showers and storms will end by 9 or 10 pm.

The cold front will move further east and away from the region the rest of tonight. Drier and cooler air will move in and continue to dominate the local weather during the upcoming weekend. Lows tonight will be in the mid and upper 40s.

Tomorrow will be a cool but dry day with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s north to low 60s south. The weather should be great for all of the St. Patrick's Day Festivities in downtown Raleigh. Sunday will also be dry and cool with highs in the 50s after lows in the 30s.

Much of next week looks dry but cool with temperatures running below average. There will be a few mornings at or below freezing, so don't plant anything outdoors just yet.

Have a great weekend,
Chris




Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Arrest warrant out for husband of Nash Co. woman found dead, search underway
Family upset with short sentence for undocumented immigrant who killed Raleigh man
The serial rapist and killer who terrorized Raleigh in the 1990s
Armstrong: Power through the 'Zion fatigue' and enjoy the moment
Graphic images spray painted on William G. Enloe High School
Post-Florence, Spring Lake disaster specialist helps others while struggling herself
President Everett Ward out at Saint Augustine's University
Show More
Heroic dog saves family from birthday party shooter
Lawmakers propose adopting Daylight Saving Time year-round in NC
NC lawmakers seek to allow alcohol sales at college sporting events
Teen accepted to 39 colleges, wins $1.6M in scholarships
New blood test available at Durham VA can improve cancer treatments
More TOP STORIES News