Weather

Much Cooler Friday

Winds have picked up this afternoon behind a cold front. It will continue to stay breezy through the evening with winds gusting as high as 30mph.

High pressure settling in will keep Friday dry. Highs will also be unseasonably cool dropping to the upper 50s and low 60s. Sunshine continues Saturday as high pressure gradually starts to shift east.

Sunday is when we will see big changes in the forecast. An approaching storm system could lead to widespread severe weather in the deep south earlier in the day. Sunday evening the storm system will swing into the Carolinas bringing us rain. The rain will spread into the area Sunday evening through early Monday. Rainfall totals could range between 1-2"

We're also monitoring the threat for severe storms. It's still too early to get into specifics, but the Storm Prediction Center is highlighting the threat for severe storms Sunday. We'll keep you updated as the forecast evolves.



Monday will start off wet, and then things will dry out. Highs will still be warm reaching the 80s.

Temperatures will cool down behind a cold front Tuesday to the 60s.

Have a great evening!
-Brittany Bell


