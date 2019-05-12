Rain Chance Early Monday

Scattered showers and storms will stick through the rest of the evening thanks to a slow moving cold front. Some of the stronger storms could produce heavy rain.A few isolated showers are possible early Monday morning. Things dry out though for the rest of the day as the cold front moves east. High pressure behind the cold front will then bring a good deal of sunshine for Tuesday and Wednesday, although temperatures will be rather cool for mid-May.A slight shower or thunderstorm chance may return Thursday, depending on the track of a weak storm system, but then high pressure and dry weather will return again for next weekend. This time the drier weather will be accompanied by warmer temperatures as well.The weekend will be very warm with highs approaching 90 degrees. There's also a chance for a pop up shower especially during the afternoon.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell