Forecast: Sunny Sunday

After a mild day today, colder air is arriving on strengthening northwest winds for tonight and tomorrow. As the surface cold front moves off to the east, a very sharp upper trough will move across the area tonight, resulting in some showers, mainly during the evening. Under this trough, the mountains will be getting some snow and strong wind for a time tonight. Elevations above 3,000 feet, mainly, will be getting accumulating snow and strong wind. The worst of these conditions will occur during the first half of the night. High pressure building over the Gulf Coast region will bring dry and generally clear weather tomorrow and Monday. A short wave currently approaching the West Coast will move quickly across the country, spawning a surface low in Arkansas Monday which moves quickly northeastward. As the low passes by to your north, a cold front associated with it will bring a few showers Tuesday afternoon. High pressure retakes control of the weather for Wednesday and Thursday while an upper ridge builds over the Southeast. This sets up another very mild weather pattern as we close out the work week and look toward the weekend. This eventually turns into a wetter pattern as well as the next trough approaches from the west.

Have a great evening!

Steve Stewart


