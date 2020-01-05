Sunny Sunday

Surface high pressure sliding across the Gulf Coast states today will promote plenty of sunshine across the Triangle. There will still be a noticeable breeze out of the west, although not as gusty as last night. Afternoon temperatures will be close to average for early January, in the lower 50s. Clear skies and less wind tonight with most locations dipping well down into the 30s.After a chilly start, Monday will feature a good deal of sunshine with milder temperatures, all in all a nice day for this time of the year.A fast-moving storm system and associated cold front will move toward the area later Monday night, bringing an increase in cloud cover. This feature will remain weak and will be lacking significant moisture, so we are not expecting more than a bit of spotty, light rain Tuesday.That system quickly exits the region Tuesday night. In its wake a large area of high pressure will build in Wednesday and Thursday with plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. High pressure will exit the Eastern Seaboard toward the end of the week. With more of a southerly flow developing Friday, temperatures will rise and we may climb well into the 60s Friday afternoon.Have a great day!Steve Stewart