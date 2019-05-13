Rain Chance Today

A cold front will cross the state this morning prompting spotty showers, but as we get into the afternoon it will turn less humid as a westerly breeze kicks in.Showers will last into the afternoon east of the Triangle with the rain harrying beach goers throughout the day.Temperatures across the region will be on the rise later this week as drier air and a westerly flow combine to keep us rain-free for the most part, while promoting sunshine and warmer weather.High pressure at the surface will settle across the Southeast tomorrow and Wednesday, making for a nice stretch of weather across Central North Carolina. An approaching cool front may bring an increase in cloudiness Thursday, but with little available moisture, showers may be spotty at best.This cool front will pass Friday evening with perhaps a few showers and thunderstorms. This front will only make a glancing blow at the Southeast with most of the cool air directed at New England.As a result, our warming trend will continue behind Friday evening's cool front on Saturday and through the weekend. Temperatures over the weekend will likely remain near to above normal with the potential for the low 80s in Raleigh both Saturday and Sunday.However, if that cooler air ends up directed farther south into the mid-Atlantic this weekend, then temperatures may be closer to normal or even below normal. For now, we'll continue to take a blend of these extremes until things become a little more clear.Have a nice week!Bigweather