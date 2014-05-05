Much Cooler!

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Showers and storms this evening will end by 10 pm as a cold front moves through the region. By morning, temperatures will be in the low and mid 50s.Tuesday will be a dry day, but highs will only be in the low and mid 60s as a chilly air mass (for May) moves into the region. There will also be a lot of clouds with some possible sun.An area of low pressure will move south of the region tomorrow night and Wednesday morning and spread some light rain into at least southern parts of the viewing area. With the light rain, clouds and a northeast wind, we'll have a hard time getting much above 60, with some areas possible staying in the 50s! The normal high now is close to 80.We'll dry out again later Wednesday into Thursday and temperatures will slowly warm up, but remain below average.Right now, the weekend is shaping up nicely with highs back into the 70s!Have a great evening,Chris