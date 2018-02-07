WEATHER

Much needed rain falling across North Carolina

Much needed rain is coming to the Triangle.

Much needed rain is once again falling across central North Carolina. A cold front will move through the state this afternoon pushing in showers and possibly a few storms. Severe weather shouldn't be an issue due to a lack of instability in the atmosphere. However, rain will be an issue during the evening rush hour. Rain will finally start to clear out as we get closer to midnight.

This second batch of rain will help improve the drought and rainfall deficit across the state. Rainfall totals should range between a quarter and a half an inch. Some isolated spots could pick up closer to an inch once all is said and done. The heaviest rain will fall west of us in the Triad.



High pressure dries things out by the end of the work week, but wet weather returns this weekend. Another storm system will track towards the East Coast ushering in an active pattern. Scattered rain will start to fall Saturday with heavier showers on Sunday. At least an additional inch of rain could fall over the weekend.



This weather pattern will be slow to move out. Rain will stick around through the start of next week.
