Showers Part Of The Weekend

An area of deep moisture will be moving offshore today, so there will be intervals of sunshine to start the weekend. Temperatures should return to the mid-80s, and it will also be moderately humid for early in May.

The next storm system is expected to move towards the Triangle late this afternoon and this evening, generating showers and a thunderstorms or two in the mountains by day's end. Some of the thunderstorms could bring strong wind gusts and a drenching downpour.

This batch of rain will spread across Central North Carolina tonight, and should continue tomorrow before exiting the region late in the afternoon or early tomorrow night.

Sunshine and drier conditions will return to the Triangle on Monday and will continue through Tuesday. Afternoon temperatures will remain near or slightly above 80 degrees each day, which is still above normal for this time of year.

Have a great day,
Steve Stewart




