Showers Part Of The Weekend

After a few showers this evening, the night will be dry and warm with lows in the low and mid 60s.If you've got outdoor plans for the weekend, tomorrow will be the better of the two days. Skies tomorrow will be partly sunny with highs in the low and mid 80s. A disturbance will sweep in tomorrow evening and bring a line of showers and storms with it. At this point, it appears the line will move across the region between 7 and 11 pm, but it won't rain that long in any one spot. Damaging wind gusts are possible along the line of storms, with the highest risk of severe weather from the Triangle and Fayetteville to the west. The storms will probably diminish as they move eastward and the sun sets and atmosphere stabilizes. After midnight, the line of showers and storms will be out of the region.Sunday will likely be the wetter day, with scattered showers and storms possible almost anytime, especially mid day into the afternoon. Again, some of the storms could be strong in the afternoon. The showers and storms will move out by late evening Sunday. The cold front causing the showers will push off the coast Sunday evening, and cooler and drier weather will return for Monday.Have a great evening,Chris