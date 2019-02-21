Unsettled weather will persist through the first half of the weekend as a frontal boundary stalls out just south of the region. Periods of rain and drizzle can be expected through Saturday morning with temperatures generally in the 40s.Temperatures will begin to rise late Saturday night, eventually spiking into the 70s on Sunday as a frontal system sweeps through and a warm, southwesterly flow develops. A few thunderstorms cannot be ruled out, but there isn't any threat for severe weather. A mix of clouds and sun will be found in the afternoon.Cooler weather is expected for Monday, but sunshine will be in relative abundance with high pressure settling in. The weather pattern will become active once again on Tuesday as a disturbance approaches from the Deep South. Sunshine will gradually give way to clouds late in the day with rain chances returning by Wednesday.Have a nice evening!Brittany Bell