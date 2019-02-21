WEATHER

More Rain Friday

EMBED </>More Videos

Unsettled weather will persist through the first half of the weekend as a frontal boundary stalls out just south of the region. Periods of rain and drizzle can be expected through Saturday morning with temperatures generally in the 40s.

Temperatures will begin to rise late Saturday night, eventually spiking into the 70s on Sunday as a frontal system sweeps through and a warm, southwesterly flow develops. A few thunderstorms cannot be ruled out, but there isn't any threat for severe weather. A mix of clouds and sun will be found in the afternoon.

Cooler weather is expected for Monday, but sunshine will be in relative abundance with high pressure settling in. The weather pattern will become active once again on Tuesday as a disturbance approaches from the Deep South. Sunshine will gradually give way to clouds late in the day with rain chances returning by Wednesday.

Have a nice evening!
Brittany Bell

Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherdurham county newsrainsnow
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
We heard thunder, so will we see snow?
Why is it so quiet after a snowfall?
It's going to be a wintry, wet Wednesday
JACKPOT: Snow in Las Vegas!
More Weather
Top Stories
Mark Harris, after hours of testimony, says he supports new election
Suspect in child's murder said the boy choked on waffle, warrant says
Nike, social media react to Zion Williamson injury
North Carolina transgender inmate denied move to women's prison
The Monkees guitarist, Peter Tork, dead at 77
Wegmans planning sixth Triangle grocery store in Holly Springs
Man accused of assaulting woman, child sex crime arrested in Henderson
Durham shooting suspect turns himself in, sheriff says
Show More
Officials identify 3 deputies involved in shooting death of man
Jussie Smollett bond set at $100K, staged attack because he was 'dissatisfied with his salary': police
Flu responsible for 68 NC deaths so far this season
We heard thunder, so will we see snow?
Police: Syracuse coach Boeheim strikes, kills pedestrian on highway
More News