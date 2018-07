A waterspout spotted in Myrtle Beach has been classified as an EF-0 tornado by the National Weather Service.It was spotted Monday between Ninth Avenue North and the Sky Wheel, according to WPDE Once the waterspout hit land, it became a classified tornado.It was about 15 yards wide and moved onshore about 100 yards before dissipating.The waterspout sent some chairs and an umbrella flying, but no injuries or damages were reported.