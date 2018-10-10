North Carolina's governor has declared a State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Michael.
The storm's path is forecast to run through the state where many are still reeling after last month's Hurricane Florence.
Gov. Roy Cooper said he's called up 150 National Guard troops and lifted restrictions on trucks that could deliver supplies to the state.
Officials have said that Michael isn't expected to cause the same kind of river flooding as Florence.
But Cooper said that Michael could bring up to 7 inches of rain to parts of the state, which could cause flash flooding.
He urged people in flood-prone areas to watch forecasts and heed any evacuation orders.
Cooper said tropical storm-force winds will likely arrive overnight into Thursday, and that the wind and rain could further damage tarped houses where people are working to rebuild.
