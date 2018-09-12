While the latest models show Hurricane Florence tracking further south, officials are still encouraging North Carolina residents to prepare for the worst.
"With conditions expected to begin to deteriorate Wed. night, preparations should be completed by that time," the department tweeted Tuesday night.
With conditions expected to begin to deteriorate Wed. night, preparations should be completed by that time. For more info detailing ways to prepare, reference https://t.co/I4XOG8T7d9 and download the ReadyNC app. You can also call 2-1-1 with any questions. #ncwx #FlorenceNC— NC Emergency Managem (@NCEmergency) September 11, 2018
Everyone should have a hurricane kit prepare and have a safety plan in place for their family and pets.
Many area counties will open shelters ahead of Hurricane Florence on Wednesday.
For information on shelters, food assistance, and storm recovery help call 211 or (888) 892-1162.
You can also visit https://www.nc211.org/
Here's a link to the map of places under evacuation orders. This site ALSO has info on phone numbers for help and a website for travel. @ABC11_WTVD #abc11 pic.twitter.com/sLD5xzTGoS— Julie Wilson (@JulieABC11) September 12, 2018
Travelers, you can check the roads ahead of time by checking the NCDOT Travel Information Management System.