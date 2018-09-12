WEATHER

NC Emergency Management: Finish Hurricane Florence preparations Wednesday night

NC Emergency Management is urging North Carolinians to have their hurricane preparations complete by Wednesday night.

While the latest models show Hurricane Florence tracking further south, officials are still encouraging North Carolina residents to prepare for the worst.

"With conditions expected to begin to deteriorate Wed. night, preparations should be completed by that time," the department tweeted Tuesday night.



Everyone should have a hurricane kit prepare and have a safety plan in place for their family and pets.

Many area counties will open shelters ahead of Hurricane Florence on Wednesday.

Red Cross prepares to help those in need of shelter
Here's a list of area shelters and emergency operations centers opening because of Hurricane Florence.


For information on shelters, food assistance, and storm recovery help call 211 or (888) 892-1162.

You can also visit https://www.nc211.org/



Travelers, you can check the roads ahead of time by checking the NCDOT Travel Information Management System.
