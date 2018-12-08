RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --The wintry weather we've been talking about all week is on our doorstep and will arrive overnight.
As of 10 p.m., snow was showing up on radar over the Triad, but much of it was evaporating before reaching the ground. Rain was falling over the parts of the Sandhills.
As we head through the night, snow will break out across much of the region, and by 6 or 7 a.m., many areas should see some moderate to heavy snow.
WEATHER ALERT: Winter Storm Watches and Warnings
Sunday
The snow will quickly change to rain over southern and southeastern parts of the viewing area-places like Fayetteville and Goldsboro should be all rain by mid or late morning.
But those areas could pick up a quick inch or so before the changeover. The rain will continue there all afternoon and more than an inch is likely.
Farther north into the Triangle, the snow will last at least until midday, but change to a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain is likely before changing to all rain by late afternoon. Raleigh will change over first, then Durham.
Snowfall totals
Before the change, snow and sleet could accumulate to 3-5 inches in Wake County, although southern Wake may see only an inch or two. For Durham, 6 or more inches of snow is possible, with even more over northern Durham County.
Areas to the north of I-85 - Hillsborough, Roxboro, and Henderson -- are forecast to have accumulations of 8-12 inches, and a change over to plain rain may not happen until the evening, if at all.
Finally, ice could accumulate up to .10" of an inch in areas from the Triangle to the north.
Sunday night into Monday
The precipitation will taper off Sunday evening and overnight, but light rain, sleet or freezing rain is possible, with any additional frozen precipitation on the light side and confined to areas north of I-85.
