NC snow forecast: Heaviest snow ends, temperatures to stay above freezing for most of Raleigh-Durham

By and Chris Hohmann
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Messy and very dangerous travel conditions continue in the Raleigh-Durham area despite the worst of the storm having ended.

Snow fell heavily Sunday morning before mixing with and changing to sleet and rain.

More than a dozen inches of snow accumulated in parts of the ABC11 viewing area before temperatures rose above 32 degrees.

Even with the worst of the snow over, roads remain dangerous. NCDOT crews continue to treat major and secondary roads.

The good news is the snow that's melting Sunday afternoon is not expected to refreeze overnight. Temperatures will remain at or above freezing for most of the ABC11 coverage area.

WEATHER ALERT: Winter Storm Watches and Warnings

Sunday afternoon and evening

Warmer air aloft will change the snow over to sleet and rain around Raleigh heading into the late morning and afternoon hours, with a plain chilly rain to the south and east.

Heavy snow will continue west and north of the Triangle through the afternoon.


Snowfall totals

Orange, Durham, Person, and Alamance counties all saw more than 10 inches of snow. Meanwhile, 7 inches of snow fell in Wake County.

Farther west, even more snow fell. So much snow fell in Boone, North Carolina, the Grinch himself had to get out and plow some snow.

Joanna Wayt caught the Grinch himself out plowing a path in the snow.

