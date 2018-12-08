WEATHER

NC snow forecast: One to 8 inches expected across region

By and Chris Hohmann
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Gov. Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency for all 100 counties on Friday as North Carolina prepares for a major winter storm expected to hit the state starting Saturday.

Clouds will be streaming overhead Saturday in advance of the storm, which will be moving from the lower Mississippi River Valley eastward.

The Triangle still looks to be the battleground between a heavy snow-sleet storm and a mainly rain event, Hohmann said.

"Forecasting that line is very difficult, but we're sticking with our forecast from (Thursday)."

Saturday

A wintry mix of rain, sleet and snow will be shifting northward across the Triangle early Saturday night before turning to snow from Raleigh on north and west.

Snow will come down hard at times later Saturday night and Sunday morning, resulting in very dangerous travel conditions, especially from Raleigh on north and west. Some roads will become impassable, especially heading west from the city.

Sunday

Warm air embedded within the storm will cause a wintry mix of snow, sleet, rain and possibly freezing rain around Raleigh Sunday afternoon, while plain rain falls farther south and east.

Heavy snow will continue west and north of the Triangle Sunday afternoon.

As the storm center moves out to sea Sunday night, a mainly light wintry mix will linger Sunday night into Monday morning, continuing slippery and treacherous travel.
Monday

Drier air will move in from the north on Monday afternoon, but it will probably remain cloudy and cold the rest of the day.

High pressure builds in from the west Tuesday and Wednesday with sun on Tuesday and partial sun Wednesday, but watch for black ice and slippery travel at night.

Forecast totals

From Saturday night into Sunday evening we're anticipating up to 4 inches of snow and ice in Raleigh, 6 or so inches in Durham and Chapel Hill, and a couple of inches just to the west of Interstate 95.

There will be 8 inches or more west of the Triangle toward the mountains where the cold air will be more entrenched.

How common are early December snows in the Triangle? Chris Hohmann has the details.



During a news conference Friday morning, Governor Roy Cooper told residents to keep an eye on the changing forecast but said he planned to declare a State of Emergency later in the day.

"The real thing is headed our way," Cooper said. "A winter storm is not a Christmas carol snow. It's serious."
Gov. Roy Cooper talks about possibility of declaring a State of Emergency ahead of impending winter storm.



Meanwhile, businesses in the area are getting prepared for the storm.


