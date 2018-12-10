RALEIGH (WTVD) --As the winter storm continues to push out of the Triangle, there are still some weather-related issues possible in several areas of central North Carolina.
Big Weather says a wintry mix is still possible throughout the ABC11 viewing area on Monday, adding that Fayetteville could see flurries as late as 7 p.m.
Watch: Radar images show a timeline of precipitation chances on Monday
Most counties are under a Winter Weather Advisoryuntil 9 a.m. Tuesday.
The storm that blew through North Carolina on Sunday dropped 14 inches of snow in parts of the Triangle.
The storm claimed the life of one manafter a tree fell on his car in Mecklenburg County.
Meanwhile, officials in Kinston are searching for man after the tractor-trailer he was driving ran off the side of the bridgeand crashed into the Neuse River.
Wintry weather caused slick roads throughout the region, causing more than 500 crashes.
Most roadways are still wet Monday morning; some covered in snow, some a slushy mix.
Because of those conditions, drivers should drive be cautious as hydroplaning is possible.
More than 206,000 North Carolinians were without power at one point in the day Sunday. As of 4 a.m. Monday, more than 170,000 people remain in the dark; Wake County has about 1,000 people without power.
GoDurham and Chapel Hill Transit will resume services at noon; GoRaleigh is running on a normal schedule.
Big Weather said the snowy weather will not stick around for long.
Temperatures will jump back into the 40s on Tuesday. Friday will be in the 50s, although it will feel like the 60s.
While things warm up, all of the snow will melt and could refreeze if temperatures dip below freezing overnight.