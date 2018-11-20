WEATHER

North Carolina will see one of the coldest Thanksgivings in 29 years

EMBED </>More Videos

We're going to see one of the top four coldest Thanksgivings North Carolina has seen in 29 years. (Credit: Air Force)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Big Weather said it's about to get colder this week.

In fact, he said North Carolina is going to see one of the top four coldest Thanksgivings in the last 29 years.

The coldest on record that the state has seen was 39 degrees in 1989.

Big Weather said temperatures at RDU are expected to hit a high of 46 degrees.



Then, when the sun goes down, the real cold will snap into place.

Shoppers will be battling long lines and temperatures below freezing on Black Friday.

You'll want to bundle up because temperatures will drop into the 20s.

Get ready for Black Friday 2018
Whether you plan to do your holiday shopping in stores, online or both, use this guide to help you make your battle plan.


North Carolinians are not the only ones bracing for colder weather.

Wind chills Thursday could reach the teens in Philadelphia and New York, and near zero degrees in Boston. Wind chills may be below zero in upstate New York and northern New England, ABC News reports.

Boston could experience its coldest Thanksgiving since 1901, which was a high of 24 degrees.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherthanksgivingcoldnorth carolina newsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Getting Colder
How wildfires create threat for flooding, mudflows
Snow forces some NJ students to stay overnight in school
Blue flash captured shooting across Texas sky
More Weather
Top Stories
Relief in sight for those with peanut allergies after UNC study
Stores open in Massachusetts to sell marijuana to anyone of age
Mercy Hospital Shooting: Chicago mourning 3 killed
Carmaker trying to get rid of 'new car smell'
Boy hurt in drive-by shooting outside Durham apartments
Ice cream company offers unique Thanksgiving flavors
Chickenpox outbreak is North Carolina's largest since 1995
Party for Wake County's new sheriff packed with people and expectations
Show More
Police: NY day care owner arrested after kids leave through gate
Goldsboro principal accused of raping 12-year-old student found dead in Orange County
Chris Watts sentencing: Shanann's parents speak in court
A third of U.S. parents plan to skip flu shot for kids -- their top 3 reasons
Swastika found at Duke University, students plan forum
More News