RALEIGH (WTVD) --Big Weather said it's about to get colder this week.
In fact, he said North Carolina is going to see one of the top four coldest Thanksgivings in the last 29 years.
The coldest on record that the state has seen was 39 degrees in 1989.
Big Weather said temperatures at RDU are expected to hit a high of 46 degrees.
If we get to 46° on #Thanksgiving, it will be the 4th coldest in the #Triangle in the last 30 years. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/yioopup4dr— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) November 20, 2018
Then, when the sun goes down, the real cold will snap into place.
Shoppers will be battling long lines and temperatures below freezing on Black Friday.
You'll want to bundle up because temperatures will drop into the 20s.
North Carolinians are not the only ones bracing for colder weather.
Wind chills Thursday could reach the teens in Philadelphia and New York, and near zero degrees in Boston. Wind chills may be below zero in upstate New York and northern New England, ABC News reports.
Boston could experience its coldest Thanksgiving since 1901, which was a high of 24 degrees.