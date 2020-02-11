Weather

Central NC under severe weather risk, damaging winds possible

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- More rain is on the way for central North Carolina in the coming days, and with it comes a small chance for severe weather.

As most places are seeing a big warm-up on Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service has every county in the ABC11 viewing area under a Category 1 'marginal' risk for severe weather on Tuesday afternoon.



The risk extends through Alabama, Georgia and the Carolinas.

In North Carolina, rain should move in during the early morning hours with scattered showers sticking around through lunchtime.

We expect a few periods of rain today with the best chance coming this afternoon and early tonight. Between 3 and 7 p.m., we'll see some thunderstorms and gusty winds.

The biggest threat for us is an isolated damaging wind gust and even a brief tornado.

Tuesday's threat comes days after storms caused power outages, property damage and several schools to close last week.
