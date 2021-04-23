Weather

NC weather: Chance for severe storms Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Friday saw another freezing morning in April for central North Carolina, but it will warm up and severe weather could arrive Saturday.

Temperatures Friday morning were at or below 32 degrees for the entire ABC11 viewing area. But the sun will help bring those temperatures into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

Come Saturday, the weather could turn severe.

The National Weather Service increased the risk for severe weather for the southern part of the region.

The best chance for storms comes Saturday afternoon into the evening.

Damaging winds are possible, but hail may actually be the biggest risk with these storms. That's because the upper atmosphere is very cold, and therefore conducive to the formation of hail.

If you're able, you should park your car under a shelter Saturday.

After the storms move out of the region, the sun will return and send the temperature higher.

Sunday will see highs in the low 70s. Monday will be slightly warmer, but then temperatures will rise into the 80s for the mid-week next week.

