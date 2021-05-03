Weather

NC Weather: Severe weather risk at level 1 and 2 for central North Carolina

EMBED <>More Videos

NC Weather: Chance for severe storms today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- This week starts with a chance for severe weather across central North Carolina.

The National Weather Service has all of the region in a level one threat for severe storms, with the southernmost area--Moore, Hope, Robeson counties--being under a level two risk.



There is a 60 percent chance of storms developing. If they do develop in your area, they could be severe with the highest threat being damaging wind. There's a lower risk the storms could spawn an isolated tornado or hail.

"The bulk of the storms will pass through Virginia, but as it draws up this moisture into us, that's were it could bring us that chance of thunderstorms," ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said.

The best chance for storms is between 2 and 5 p.m.

Click here for the latest weather forecast.

Temperatures Monday will reach into the 80s. Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week with temperatures peaking into the 90s.

Another chance for storms arrives Wednesday.

The Mother's Day weekend is looking dry with temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherraleighdurhamfayettevilleweatherforecastsevere weather
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: FDA could soon expand vaccine to younger Americans
Hundreds gather for Andrew Brown Jr. public viewing service
Tips for purchasing Mother's Day gifts
AMBER Alert issued for Virginia boy abducted by woman from church
Shoppers out in droves as NC outdoor mask mandate lifted
4 killed, dozens hospitalized after boat capsizes off San Diego
Shotgun-wielding man shot multiple times by NC deputy, authorities say
Show More
John Legend delivers Duke University's 2021 commencement speech
Pilot killed in Union County helicopter crash: Deputies
3 stabbed in Raleigh overnight, police say
Americans optimistic after Biden's 1st 100 days: POLL
11-year-old hurt in Rocky Mount shooting; police investigating
More TOP STORIES News