RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After yesterday's storms from Delta, we'll continue to see a spotty shower from the weakening storm throughout the day. The spotty showers will primarily be in the morning but a few may arise in the afternoon/early evening.
Otherwise, we just have to contend with the dense, patchy fog. The fog will evaporate by 9 a.m. Then we'll be left with a mostly cloudy sky and becoming partly cloudy by later tonight.
Tonight will be mild with lows in the low to mid-60s, around 10 degrees above average.
A cold front moves through the Carolinas on Tuesday and will allow for drier air to filter into our region. High pressure will build in behind the front and provide a mostly sunny sky. This will remain until Friday when another cold front arrives and brings the chance for a few PM showers.
A huge dip in the jet stream arrives this weekend and will provide much cooler air. By this weekend, highs will only reach into the low to mid 60s, approximately 5-10 degrees below average.
Happy Monday!
Robert Johnson
NC Weather: Dense fog starts the day, spotty showers linger
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News