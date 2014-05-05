Weather

NC Weather: Dense fog starts the day, spotty showers linger

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After yesterday's storms from Delta, we'll continue to see a spotty shower from the weakening storm throughout the day. The spotty showers will primarily be in the morning but a few may arise in the afternoon/early evening.

Otherwise, we just have to contend with the dense, patchy fog. The fog will evaporate by 9 a.m. Then we'll be left with a mostly cloudy sky and becoming partly cloudy by later tonight.

Tonight will be mild with lows in the low to mid-60s, around 10 degrees above average.

A cold front moves through the Carolinas on Tuesday and will allow for drier air to filter into our region. High pressure will build in behind the front and provide a mostly sunny sky. This will remain until Friday when another cold front arrives and brings the chance for a few PM showers.

A huge dip in the jet stream arrives this weekend and will provide much cooler air. By this weekend, highs will only reach into the low to mid 60s, approximately 5-10 degrees below average.
Happy Monday!

Robert Johnson

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother of 3 on the verge of being homeless amid pandemic
Girl tells deputies she was abducted, assaulted in Fayetteville
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Henderson home
President Trump to hold campaign rally in Greenville this week
Lakers win 17th NBA title after beating Heat in NBA Finals Game 6
4-year-old boy dies after being hit by truck in Holly Springs
Fauci says he was taken out of context in new Trump campaign ad
Show More
NCCU women's basketball team become Raleigh firefighters for the day
LATEST: 1,719 COVID-19 cases reported in NC Sunday
Cam Newton 'roaring' to play amid COVID-19 diagnosis, father says
Panthers beat Falcons in Atlanta for the first time since 2014, 23-16
Man's body found in Raleigh creek; police investigating
More TOP STORIES News