North Carolina weather: Fire danger today, freeze risk tonight

NC weather: Fire danger today, freeze risk tonight

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Central North Carolina is under a Red Flag Warning (increased fire danger) as well as a Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory for Wednesday into Thursday morning.

The Red Flag Warning is in effect from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday. The Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory will last until 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

Click here to view the latest weather advisories.

A Red Flag Warning means the risk of fire danger is increased because of warm, dry and windy conditions.



A dry cold front will move through central North Carolina this afternoon, shifting winds to the northwest and increasing them to 15-25 miles per hour. Gusts could whip up to speeds over 30 miles per hour.



That increased wind, combined with drier air and a lack of recent rainfall makes the risk for fire higher than usual.
Outdoor burning is discouraged during this time. Everyone is also asked to not throw cigarettes or matches out of your vehicle, as they may ignite dry grass on the side of the road.

After the front moves through the region, temperatures will drop to nearly freezing.

The high Wednesday will be in the low 70s but temperatures will drop into the mid 30s and only rise to around 60 Thursday--well below the average temperature this time of year.

That drastic dip in temperatures is what has caused the National Weather Service to issue a Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory for the region.



Temperatures remain cooler than average for the rest of the week, and rain moves into the area Saturday.

Warmer temperatures should return next week.

Click here for the latest weather forecast.

