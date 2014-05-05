NC Weather: Rain from Sally arrives tonight

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Yesterday was a nice day across the Triangle; we had sunshine with highs in the mid-70s, dew points in the low to mid-50s and even a bit of a breeze. Right now, temperatures are in the low to mid-50s across the area, though we do have some clouds in spots.As the high-pressure area to the north of us slides eastward and away from the coast today, Sally will be making landfall near the Alabama/Florida border and then pushing inland. These are the two big factors in our weather for the rest of the week.As the high gets farther offshore, the easterly flow that picks up will be bringing in additional low-level moisture across eastern and central North Carolina. This is already bringing some lower clouds to parts of the area. We'll also see increasing higher clouds being carried well east of Sally. These factors will combine to give us more cloudiness today than we saw yesterday.That increased easterly flow will also begin to raise dew points again, and by the end of the day they will be up into the mid-60s. As those dew points come up, there is a slight chance for a shower to pop up somewhere with the increased moisture. The short-range models disagree on the chances from around Raleigh westward, but most models do show at least a stray shower to the east or southeast during the afternoon.Meanwhile, Sally won't be able to make it too far inland before it is turned eastward by a trough pushing down into the middle of the country. This should cause the moisture from Sally to interact with the frontal boundary still lurking to our south today over South Carolina, and an overrunning rain will develop.The European model is still considerably slower with the motion of Sally, and so slower with the evolution of the eventual rainstorm over the Carolinas. However, it has been performing slightly better so far, so we are going to start to lean our forecast in that direction.This means that while some light rain may start to develop as early as tonight, we will remain rain-free through daybreak tomorrow, then a light but more widespread rain will begin from southwest to northeast. Heavier rainfall will develop in the afternoon, but the heaviest tropical rain will be later tomorrow night into Friday as the center of Sally passes through South Carolina.The heaviest rain ends from west to east in the afternoon, though a lighter rain or even just a bit of drizzle can still linger in the northeasterly flow behind the storm later in the day. Dew points will begin to fall as well as the tropical moisture moves away, and we begin to feel the influence of the next high-pressure area pushing through the Great Lakes, and driving a cold front our way, steering Sally out to sea.As that high-pressure area settles over the Northeast over the weekend and into early next week, our flow will become northeasterly and remain so. While there will be drier air pushing into the region, it will be battling with the low-level moisture being drawn in on the northeasterly flow. This will make it tough for us to clear completely, especially on Saturday.However, the trend will be for clearing over the weekend and especially early next week as the high migrates to being centered to our west. This brings a nice and cool stretch of weather from Saturday night through the middle of next week.Have a great Hump Day!Big Weather