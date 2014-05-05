NC weather: Rain returns today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- We enjoyed a beautiful Labor Day weekend across the Triangle, and now we're looking at the weather changing it up.Instead of a stretch of dry and comfortable days, we'll be settling into a wet pattern. The surface high pressure area that has been bringing us the pleasant weather will now be moving away as an upper-level ridge builds westward over the region. As it does, it will be bringing moisture in off the Atlantic as the frontal boundary that has been stalled along the coast (and allowed for some wet weather for the holiday beachcombers) gets pushed farther inland.The leading edge of the wet weather will begin to push toward us today, and the sunny skies people wake up to will give way to cloudy conditions by the end of the day. The humidity that has been low for the past several days will also jump up again, with dew points soaring to near 70 this afternoon. Some of the short-range guidance is showing scattered shower and thunderstorm activity at the leading edge of that moisture, even into the Triangle.The easterly flow that sets up over the area in the coming days will be deep, reaching from the surface into at least the mid-levels. That will increase available moisture from tomorrow into the weekend. The tropical system offshore known as Invest 94L will help to enhance that moisture as it comes westward, and the upper-level energy associated with that will help to enhance showers and thunderstorms for tomorrow and Thursday.That energy could dissipate by Friday, leaving us with a drier day, but the confidence in that is low.For the long range, we'll be keeping our eye on the anonymously powerful storm that is developing in the Rockies today. As this finally works to the east this weekend, a strong cold front will progress east as well, and could arrive here by Monday.Have a nice Tuesday and keep the rain gear handy the next couple of days!Big Weather