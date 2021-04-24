NC weather: Rainy Saturday with chance for storms in evening

Showers arriving this afternoon and lasting on and off through the evening...we need the rain but it will be better tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/IJR4MVdYBe — Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) April 24, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rain is expected to develop over the western half of the state by midday, with rain and thunderstorms spreading throughout the Triangle early in the afternoon.According to the National Weather Service, our area is in a Level 1 out of 5 for severe weather.However, ABC11 First Alert Meteorologist Steve Stewart says the chances for strong storms is quite low.Saturday evening will consist of rain and limited thunder. If a stronger storm develops, it would be due to a warm front later this evening and be mainly south and east of I-95.