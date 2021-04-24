NC weather: Rainy Saturday with chance for storms in evening

According to the National Weather Service, our area is in a Level 1 out of 5 for severe weather.
Showers arriving this afternoon and lasting on and off through the evening...we need the rain but it will be better tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/IJR4MVdYBe— Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) April 24, 2021
However, ABC11 First Alert Meteorologist Steve Stewart says the chances for strong storms is quite low.
Good morning! Rain on the way today and tonight, drying out and breezy tomorrow. Next week looks rather warm with a few days in the low to mid 80s! Have a great day! pic.twitter.com/ZauUD3Ncag— Steve Stewart (@StewartABC11) April 24, 2021
Saturday evening will consist of rain and limited thunder. If a stronger storm develops, it would be due to a warm front later this evening and be mainly south and east of I-95.
