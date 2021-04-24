Weather

NC weather: Rainy Saturday with chance for storms in evening

EMBED <>More Videos

Weather Forecast for April 24, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rain is expected to develop over the western half of the state by midday, with rain and thunderstorms spreading throughout the Triangle early in the afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, our area is in a Level 1 out of 5 for severe weather.



However, ABC11 First Alert Meteorologist Steve Stewart says the chances for strong storms is quite low.



Saturday evening will consist of rain and limited thunder. If a stronger storm develops, it would be due to a warm front later this evening and be mainly south and east of I-95.

FULL FORECAST HERE

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherraleighdurhamfayettevilleweathersevere weather
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Officials give update after Black man shot, killed in Elizabeth City
Man charged after Raleigh hit-and-run crash
How one iconic NC BBQ joint survived the COVID pandemic
Calls mount to release bodycam video of fatal shooting by NC deputies
Final goodbye: DMX memorial service to happen Saturday
Large group disbands not long after RPD deems gathering unlawful
Arrest made in shooting that killed 7-year-old NC boy
Show More
Technology troubles may contribute to your student's attendance record
Pregnant Cumberland Co. woman loses childhood home in fire
US lifts pause, allowing J&J COVID-19 vaccinations to resume
Advocates hope to find support for legislation on anti-Asian hate bill
Dress for Success Triangle to hold spring boutique sale
More TOP STORIES News