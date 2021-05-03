Weather

NC Weather: Severe weather risk increased to level 2 for central North Carolina

NC Weather: Severe storm risk increased for this afternoon

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- This week starts with a chance for severe weather across central North Carolina.

The National Weather Service has all of the region in a level two threat for severe storms. This morning, only the southernmost part of the region was under a level two risk, but the NWS has now extended that risk throughout the region.

There is a 60 percent chance of storms developing. If they do develop in your area, they could be severe with the highest threat being damaging wind. There's a lower risk the storms could spawn an isolated tornado or hail.

"The bulk of the storms will pass through Virginia, but as it draws up this moisture into us, that's where it could bring us that chance of thunderstorms," ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said.

The best chance for storms is between 2 and 5 p.m.

Temperatures Monday will reach into the 80s. Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week with temperatures peaking into the 90s.

Another chance for storms arrives Wednesday.

The Mother's Day weekend is looking dry with temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

