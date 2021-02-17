Weather

NC weather: 'Significant ice' possible Thursday morning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory are now in effect until Friday morning for the northern part of central North Carolina.

The winter storm is expected to bring significant ice accumulation but not much in the way of snow.



A Winter Storm Warning can be issued if ice accumulation will be at least half an inch. A Winter Weather Advisory can be issued if ice accumulation up to .25 inches is expected.

  • Winter Storm Warning in effect until 7 a.m. Feb. 19: Alamance; Durham; Forsyth; Granville; Guilford; Orange; Person; Vance; Warren
  • Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 7 a.m. Feb. 19: Chatham; Franklin; Halifax; Lee; Montgomery; Moore; Nash; Stanly; Wake


ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said the worst of the ice will take place north the Interstate 85. However, some ice could stretch south as far as Pinehurst.

Wednesday is going to be a clear and sunny day, despite being colder than average. But then, early Thursday morning rain and freezing cold temperatures will arrive.

With ice accumulation over .25 inches, power outages are likely. If you live north of I-85, consider using Wednesday to get supplies and prepare for the storm.

The freezing rain could last through the morning. Temperatures will rise above freezing by noon, and rain will continue falling for much of the day.

Winter weather in a pandemic | What to expect this year
EMBED More News Videos

The First Alert Weather team is making sure you're prepared for any winter weather that comes our way this year.



The rain Thursday could be heavy in spots, causing flooding problems for some.

The rain ends early Friday, and we might see some sun with highs in the 40s.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherraleighdurhamweatherwinter weatherfreezing rain
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some Wake high schools students return to classrooms Wednesday
3 dead, 10 injured in Brunswick County EF-3 tornado
Rocky Mount Food Lion recalls some in-store prepared ground beef
LATEST: Weather could impact vaccine shipments, CDC says
Dozens of graves underwater at Raleigh National Cemetery
What can the US learn from vaccination results in Israel?
Durham schools plan summer programs to mitigate COVID-19 learning loss
Show More
Raleigh doc's concussion protocols help teens get back in the game more quickly
Duke researchers studying probiotic's effect on COVID-19
Some US workers getting paid to relocate during pandemic
Trump greets supporters in 1st public appearance since acquittal
3rd stimulus check and other things in Dems' relief plan: LIST
More TOP STORIES News