Watch for slick roads as sleet begins to fall across Triangle

Parts of central North Carolina are experiencing a brief brush with winter.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Rain and sleet arrived in the Triangle area Tuesday night.


Areas north and west of the Triangle may get cold enough for the rain to freeze on elevated surfaces for a time, leading to icy patches early Wednesday morning.



Because travel could become hazardous, the NWS has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for our northern counties.

Durham County Schools, Granville County Schools, Warren County Schools, Halifax County Schools, Vance County Schools, Franklin County Schools, Halifax County Schools, Person County Schools and Weldon City schools announced they will operate on a two-hour delay due to the threat of inclement weather.

Edgecombe County Schools also announced they will operate on a three-hour delay on Wednesday.



The ice buildup will be more substantial and last longer in the Foothills and mountains, so be prepared for tough travel conditions if you're headed that way.

Here is what is predicted for ice accumulations and where:



A cold and soaking rain continues through Wednesday with temperatures struggling to get to 40.

But it is February, and that means we're back near 70 by Sunday.
