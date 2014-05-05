NC Weather: Spotty showers mixed in with some sun today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After yesterday's storms from Delta, we'll continue to see a spotty shower from the weakening storm throughout the day. The spotty showers will primarily be in the morning but a few may arise in the afternoon/early evening. Otherwise, we just have to contend with the dense, patchy fog. The fog will evaporate by 9am. Then we'll be left with a mostly cloudy sky and becoming partly cloudy by later tonight.Tonight will be mild with lows in the low to mid 60s, around 10 degrees above average.A cold front moves through the Carolinas on Tuesday and will allow for drier air to filter into our region. High pressure will build in behind the front and provide a mostly sunny sky. This will remain until Friday when another cold front arrives and brings the chance for a few PM showers.A huge dip in the jet stream arrives this weekend and will provide much cooler air. By this weekend, highs will only reach into the low to mid 60s, approximately 5-10 degrees below average.Happy Monday!Robert Johnson