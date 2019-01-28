SNOW

Light snow possible Tuesday as cold front moves in

EMBED </>More Videos

Crews with the NC Department of Transportation are starting to prepare for possible wintry weather on Tuesday night.

Steve Stewart 
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Snow is possible Tuesday evening as an Arctic front is heading our way.

During the day on Tuesday, the high will be roughly 54. Light rain is expected to start after 4 p.m.

As the cold air rushes in, whatever moisture is left will quickly transition to snow.

Stay on top of the latest weather updates by downloading the ABC11 app

Most models show just flurries to a dusting, although the American model is showing half an inch in the Triangle and over an inch in Roxboro.



That seems unlikely as we typically don't see accumulating snow with fast-moving clippers from the northwest.

With that said, if we get a dusting to a half inch in spots, Wednesday morning could have some slick spots on bridges and overpasses.

And officials with the NCDOT are not taking any chances. Crews started preparing for the possible wintry weather over the weekend.

Big Weather said a cold wave of icy temperatures will be moving in this week, bringing in temperatures in the low 20s and teens.

Officials encourage residents to make sure their home is winterized.

RELATED:Prepare your home for winter weather

RELATED: How to keep pipes from freezing in cold weather
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersnowcoldweatherNC
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SNOW
So Much Colder
We heard thunder, so will we see snow?
VIDEO: Deputy dodges out-of-control car
New app helps you find someone to shovel your snow
More snow
WEATHER
So Much Colder
We heard thunder, so will we see snow?
Morning rain is causing traffic accidents throughout Raleigh
It's below freezing. Why isn't there frost on my car
More Weather
Top Stories
Middle school students win big at Future City Competition at NCSU
Duke official steps down after encouraging students to speak English
Man suspected of killing 5 in Louisiana arrested in Virginia
Aide says Trump OK with second shutdown over border dispute
Hurricanes fan with spinal defect brings sled hockey to Raleigh
Measles outbreak grows in northwest US, 31 cases reported
Tarboro High football coach named runner-up in national award
USPS hikes stamp price 5 cents
Show More
Kea, North Carolina women upset No. 1 Notre Dame 78-73
Government shutdown cost the US economy at least $6B: S&P
NC History: African American cemetery lies hidden in Durham
Heinz creates 'ketchup caviar' for Valentine's Day
Community raises over $2,000 for Officer Charles Ainsworth
More News