RALEIGH (WTVD) --Snow is possible Tuesday evening as an Arctic front is heading our way.
During the day on Tuesday, the high will be roughly 54. Light rain is expected to start after 4 p.m.
As the cold air rushes in, whatever moisture is left will quickly transition to snow.
Most models show just flurries to a dusting, although the American model is showing half an inch in the Triangle and over an inch in Roxboro.
Rain will end as a brief period of light snow Tuesday evening. Little to no accumulation is expected at this time. Amounts will mainly stay below an inch. Some slick spots are possible early Wednesday as temperatures dip below freezing. pic.twitter.com/BtSwt7Uq5R— Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) January 27, 2019
That seems unlikely as we typically don't see accumulating snow with fast-moving clippers from the northwest.
With that said, if we get a dusting to a half inch in spots, Wednesday morning could have some slick spots on bridges and overpasses.
And officials with the NCDOT are not taking any chances. Crews started preparing for the possible wintry weather over the weekend.
Big Weather said a cold wave of icy temperatures will be moving in this week, bringing in temperatures in the low 20s and teens.
Officials encourage residents to make sure their home is winterized.
