Warmer Weekend!

After yesterday's snow, we had a lot of sunshine today and some melting. Temperatures only warmed into the 30s today, and it was the coldest high of the winter at RDU Airport, with temperatures only peaking at 36 this afternoon.Tonight will be clear and cold with lows from 20-25, and it will likely be the coldest of the season in the Triangle. It's been such a mild winter, the coldest it's been at RDU is 24. It looks like the Triangle will drop to about 21 or 22 by morning.The weekend will offer lots of sun and a big warm up. Any remaining snow will be long gone by Sunday as temperatures soar into the 50s tomorrow and low 60s on Sunday. The next chance of rain arrives on Monday.Enjoy the weekend!Chris