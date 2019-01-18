Near 60 degrees today, 10s by Monday

The weak storm system and associated cold front that brought some rain to the Triangle last night is exiting the coast today. In its wake, drier air will filter in from the west with clouds breaking for some sunshine this afternoon. There will not be much in the way of cooling behind this system; in fact temperatures will be milder compared to yesterday as highs climb well into the 50s to near 60 degrees.High pressure will promote dry and quiet weather tonight into early Saturday morning. However, clouds will quickly increase throughout the day Saturday as more of a southerly flow in advance of a stronger storm system sends moisture northward.A storm system moving into the Great Basin will move eastward and this system will cause the development of a strong surface storm over western Oklahoma today. This storm will track eastward. The projected track of this storm will be west and north of central North Carolina Saturday and Saturday night. This keeps the region in the warm sector of the storm system. As a result, this will be a rain event without ice or snow. Rain will arrive from west to east across central North Carolina Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. Then rain will end Sunday morning once a cold front moves through.A very cold Arctic air mass will flow down into the U.S. from Canada, move south then east behind this storm system. As the surface low exits off to the northeast and east of central North Carolina a strong pressure gradient will create wind gusts to over 40 mph in places.The much colder air will flow into the region leading to steady or falling temperatures Sunday afternoon and much colder and dry weather to start off the new week. Winds on Sunday afternoon could top 35mph.The coldest day will be Monday when temperatures will remain in the 30s during the day. The cold air will ease somewhat on Tuesday, although afternoon highs will still average a good 5-7 degrees below average for this time of the year.High pressure at the center of this frigid Arctic air mass will build into the eastern and southeast United States during early next week then move off to the east Tuesday night and Wednesday of next week.Clouds will increase across the region Tuesday night and Wednesday. Long-range computer forecasts show the chance for rain Wednesday night and Thursday of next week with another storm tracking just west and north of central North Carolina.Have a nice weekend!Bigweather