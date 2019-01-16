High pressure that brought a sunny, dry, cool day today will move off to the east tonight, and lower-level winds will remain out of the southwest and south through tomorrow. This should lead to near-seasonal temperatures for tonight and again tomorrow, with lows tonight near 30 and highs tomorrow near 50.A storm system forming over the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles this evening will move quickly to the east-northeast during tonight and tomorrow. This will bring central North Carolina increasing cloudiness tomorrow, especially in the afternoon and a bit of rain tomorrow night.A weak cold front associated with this weak storm system will sweep through the region before daybreak Friday morning ending the rain.Behind that front, drier air will sweep causing clouds to break up.Lower-level winds will turn more out of the west and that will send afternoon temperatures well into the 50s perhaps into the lower 60s.Weak high pressure building into the region Friday and Friday night will bring dry, settled weather for Friday night and through Saturday morning.A storm system moving into the West Coast Wednesday night and Thursday will move eastward, and this system will cause the formation of a strong surface storm over or near the Oklahoma/Texas panhandles Friday. This storm will track eastward. The track of this storm will be west and north of central North Carolina. This should keep the region in the warmer part of the storm system. As a result, we see rain arriving from west to east across the region later Saturday and Saturday night. Then rain will end Sunday morning.A very cold Arctic air mass will flow down into the United States from Canada move south then east behind this storm system. As the surface low exits off to the northeast and east of central North Carolina Sunday morning, a well defined cold front will sweep through ending the rainfall.The much colder air will flow into the region leading to falling temperatures Sunday afternoon and much colder dry weather for Monday and Tuesday of next week. High pressure at the center of this frigid Arctic air mass will build into the eastern and southeast U.S. during early next week then move off to the east Tuesday night and Wednesday of next week. Wind Chill Values Monday morning will be in the single digits to near 10, with actual air temperatures in the upper teens and low 20s. After highs on Monday in the mid 30s, we'll warm back into the 40s Tuesday. Clouds will increase across the region Tuesday night and Wednesday. Long-range computer forecasts show the chance for rain Wednesday night and Thursday of next week with another storm tracking just west and north of central North Carolina.Have a great evening!Chris